Thibodaux’s Relay on the Road set for this Saturday

A fun drive-through event benefiting the American Cancer Society is set for Thibodaux this Saturday.

The new take on the classic Relay for Life event due to COVID-19 safety protocols, Relay on the Road will have a few “pit stops” for folks to engage in fundraising activities.

At Off The Hook, 604 Canal Blvd., community members can purchase raffle tickets and food — with some of the proceeds going toward the fundraiser.

Thibodaux Regional Health Center, 602 N. Acadia Road (Wellness Center’s parking lot near Bowie Road), will welcome cancer survivors, who will be able to register and receive a free gift.

In the parking lot of John L. Guidry Stadium on Madewood Drive, organizers will be selling luminaria dedications in honor of cancer survivors and those who lost their lives to the disease. Proceeds from the luminarias will benefit the American Cancer Society as well.

The pit stops will run from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Also in the stadium’s parking lot, the drive-through luminary ceremony will begin at 7:30 p.m. Cancer patients will be honored with a slideshow, too. Event-goers can tune into 88.9 FM to also listen to the ceremony.

“We invite everybody to come on out to this free event,” said Mae Hitt, Relay for Life of Thibodaux leadership committee member. “We want everybody to come out and honor and remember our cancer patients.”

American Cancer Society is a national community-based voluntary health organization dedicated to eliminating cancer as a significant health problem. In addition to researching for a cure, the organization uses funds for early detection, patient support and education, among other initiatives in the fight against cancer.

See below for more information on Thibodaux’s Relay on the Road: