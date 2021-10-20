Thibodauxville Fall Festival will return Saturday, November 13

This year’s Thibodeauxville Fall Festival is one that many are excited to attend! The festival will take place on Saturday, November, 13 in downtown Thibodaux, beginning at 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

The festival is free to attend. Locals and traveling visitors will have many choices to purchase wonderful gifts with over 100 craft vendors participating. Great food, and even ice cream, are on the menu to be served by over 15 food vendors. Three stages of entertainment will feature Waylon Thibodeaux and Rockin Dopsie on Stage A, LA Cajun Music Preservation Society on Stage B, and Christian Music by Thibodaux Family Church on Stage C. Those who love cars will certainly want to check out the car show.

Although coordinating a festival can be a feat, Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Tammy Ledet said Thibodeauxville Fall Festival has always been a huge “reunion” of the community, getting together for fun, live entertainment, great food, and supporting the downtown businesses as well as the many vendors in attendance. She said the festival will be a welcoming sign with people venturing out for a fun-filled day.

It’s not only the Thibodaux Chamber that coordinates this event, many people contribute to the success of this festival each year, beginning the Chamber’s board, staff, ambassadors, volunteers, the City of Thibodaux, and LA Cajun Bayou Tourist Commission. “We are forever grateful to our sponsors,” Ledet said, “to include our Presenting Sponsor – Duplantis Design Group, and the Duck Race Sponsor – Thibodaux Regional Health Systems. Other sponsors include Bayou Signs, First American Bank, Synergy Bank, Latter & Blum, Lafourche Parish DA, Ortho LA, Lagniappe Shoppe, and TraxMethod. Most importantly, we want to thank YOU, the community for your support as well as to all the visitors who travel to spend the day with us.”

There will be a free shuttle service to and from the Warren Harang Auditorium to the festival grounds in Downtown Thibodaux from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm. Come out to the Thibodauxville Fall Festival, we hope to see you on Saturday, November 13!