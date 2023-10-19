This Halloween event is not just giving out candy– but working hard to bring people home after Hurricane Ida

We Inspire LA’s second-annual Boo on the Bayou Trunk or Treat Event will return to Houma on October 29, 2023 at the Dumas Auditorium from 2:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m! Come enjoy a boo-tastic time, while learning about important community resources.

“Thank you to everyone who contributed to our inaugural trunk or treat, as our expectations were far exceeded! It was a pleasure to serve the community in such a way!” reads We Inspire LA’s Facebook. “This year we are returning on a grand scale–We filled and distributed over 700 bags last year and have set a goal to double that! Boo on the Bayou will continue as a trunk or treat but will expand!”

This year, alongside the Halloween Trunk or Treat celebrations, Boo on the Bayou will host several community partners who will be present to distribute information, resources, and more to those in attendance. “We want to not just focus on the fun this year, but also saw it as an opportunity to give resources to the community,” explained Latoya Walters, Found and President of We Inspire LA. “We have so many people that are still gone after Hurricane Ida and we want them to come home. So the questions is– how do we connect them with the resources that help them come back home?”

Walters explained that there are actually many opportunities to help Houma citizens return home and rebuild after the hurricane, but that people often have trouble finding and accessing them. “Lots of people don’t realize that there are many small businesses and organizations around the parish who want to hire and help people,” said Walters. “People need resources, and resources need people. We want to be the ones to bring those together.”

Some sponsors and organizations that will be present at Boo on the Bayou include The Hebert Agency, EPIC Outreach, Crossroads, Fletcher Technical Community College, Be a Kid Daycare, HAP Organization, Security Plan Insurance, RCS, Senator “Big Mike” Fesi, and more. “As we always say– candy brings us together, but resources keep us together!” said Walters. Those who attend Boo on the Bayou will also be able to enjoy live music, games, candy, food, prizes, and more.

Like last year, if you or your organization are interested in participating, it will be free to set up a table inside of the auditorium or a trunk outside to distribute candy or goods. Tables and trunks can be decorated to your preference. We Inspire LA is calling on all community partners, businesses, and anyone else who would like to come out and distribute to the community to participate. Come be apart of something special that the children of this area will cherish!

For more information about Boo on the Bayou, and We Inspire LA’s mission, please visit their Facebook or website.