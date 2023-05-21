Three generations of Vandebilt teachers reflect on their first year together

by Doug Hamilton ’87, VCHS Alumni Director

It’s been a memorable year for three of our VCHS faculty members, who also happen to be family. For Grant Hemstreet ’16 it was more than just returning as a faculty member to his alma mater, it was being able to work alongside his mother and grandmother, all in his first year of teaching. Grant joined the faculty this school year as technology coordinator and teacher. Erin Wagner ’88, Grant’s mother, and Libby Wilder, Erin’s mother and Grant’s grandmother, welcomed Grant to the VCHS family with a combined 60 years of teaching experience. What an amazing support system for a first-year teacher!

When asked about this unique experience, Grant said, “Everyone hopes to have coworkers who are like family; in my case, I have coworkers who are family! My mom and grandmother are the cornerstones of the wonderful first-year support system that I’ve had, and I’m so grateful. Planning the family holidays during lunch has been a nice bonus, as well!”

Erin added, “We mean it when we say we are family at VCHS! I love seeing the face of my students when they realize we are related. Then I love answering the question of how we can possibly work together. It’s a blessing! I am aware of how unique and special it is but it feels so natural. It was never something we planned. We just cooperated with His. ‘For I know the plans I have for you, says the Lord.'”

As Libby nears retirement, she said it has been an honor to work with her daughter and her grandson. When asked about the idea of three generations working in the same school, she said, “I get to see them nearly every day and keep tabs on them. We get to share experiences as members of an awesome faculty. My heart is filled with love and pride as I watch them grow in this profession. Erin has been my ‘sounding board’ for many years and makes sure I know when dress down days are. And I am sure God sent Grant to Vandebilt Catholic to help me with my technology challenges. What a special privilege to be here with them!”