Three local haunted houses you don’t want to miss!

We’re counting down to the spookiest day of the year and if you’re looking for a thrill this Halloween, you’re in the right place! Haunted houses are more than just a frightening attraction, they set the mood for the ghostly season, consisting of horror music, acting, spooky tales and chilling sceneries.

Attending a haunted house throughout the month of October is one of the top 10 activities to participate in during the Halloween season. We’ve created a list of local haunted house in the to get you in the spirit:

Decomposed Haunted House: Dare to be frightened? The Decomposed Haunted House invites you to rot, decay and break down into pieces while roaming through the dingy halls of their domain. The haunted house is located at 148 Clendenning Road in Houma, and is open on weekend of October 14/15, the weekend of October 21/22, and October 27-31, from 7:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online.

Haunts and Horror in Da Park: Head over to Peltier Park after dark to meet the frighteningly horrible family at Haunts and Horror in Da park. The haunted house features a ghoulish family who takes pride in creating horror masterpieces, custom ouija tables, bone chilling graveyards, and creepy mausoleums. The two weekend event will take place the weekend of October 21/22, and the weekend of October 28/29, from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 in advance and $7 at the door. Visit the event on Facebook to purchase tickets, or for more information.