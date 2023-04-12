Three local organizations awarded grants by Thibodaux Service League

Congratulations to the three very deserving organizations who were recently awarded grants by the Thibodaux Service League at their 2023 Spring Grants Ceremony!

“We are honored to be able to recognize Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce, Moms of Hope of the Bayou Region, and Lafourche Arc,” said Thibodaux Service League President Heather Benoit. “We have a grant giving cycle in both the spring and the fall to help local nonprofits continue to be able to do their important work, and we know these three organizations will do great things.”

Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce was awarded a grant of $1,000 to support costs for their upcoming conference on women’s health this summer, which will help bring health resources for women in the community. Lafourche Arc was awarded a grant for their November fundraiser “BBQ, Bourbon, and Blues,” a festival that works to raise awareness and funds for disabled adults. Lastly, infant loss awareness group Moms of Hope of the Bayou Region was awarded a grant for $2,000– the local organization runs a philanthropy called “Hope Basket” full of healing resources that they gift to mothers who have lost their babies. The grant will allow Moms of Hope of the Bayou Region to create an additional 150 baskets to give out to the community. All of these grants were made possible by fundraising efforts throughout the year.

For more information, please visit the Thibodaux Service League’s Facebook or website. Congratulations to all the groups honored who are working to make this community better every day!