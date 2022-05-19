Tickets Now on Sale for the 2022 Bayou Region Athletic Hall of Fame

Terrebonne General Community Sports Institute presents the fifth annual Bayou Region Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Banquet and Ceremony. The sports-themed banquet honors six local professional athletes and coaches who will be inducted into the Bayou Region Athletic Hall of Fame. The event will take place Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Cypress Columns in Gray, LA, at 6 p.m. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

This year’s renowned inductees include:

Former Washington Redskins running back Bob Brunet ;

Two-time All-SEC running back for the LSU Tigers, Art Cantrell ;

Girls basketball coaching legend Kenneth Dixon ;

Former NFL wide receiver Troy Johnson;

Former Washington Redskins and Saints linebacker Thomas “Skee” Roussel ; and

NHRA racing pioneer Leonard Hughes .

Each honoree will earn a spot of prominence on the Bayou Region Athletic Wall of Fame located in the Community Sports Institute of Terrebonne General Health System.

The Bayou Region Athletic Hall of Fame’s mission is to provide inspiration to our community by illustrating success, at the highest level, of those selected student-athletes from our bayou region.

Proceeds from the banquet will benefit The Foundation for Terrebonne General Health System and help fund numerous community health and wellness programs in our community.

Tickets are $50 and are available at brahof.com or by contacting the Foundation for Terrebonne General at 985-873-4603 or foundation@tghealthsystem.com. Sponsorships are available.

For the latest event information and announcements, follow us at @thefoundationfortghealthsysyem.