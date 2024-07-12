Tickets on sale for SOLA’s 2024 summer production of “The Little Mermaid Jr.”

Join the Young Professional Bayou Region for Trivia Night on July 31stJuly 12, 2024
Terrebonne High School is set to host the South Louisiana Center for the Arts’ 2024 Summer Production, on Friday, July 19, from 7 – 9:30 p.m., featuring the enchanting tale of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid Jr.” Adapted from Disney’s Broadway hit and film, the production showcases Academy Award-winning music and a delightful script, bringing to life the beloved story of Ariel and her quest for love and acceptance.
Under the sea, audiences will be captivated as Ariel, portrayed by Iris Hunter, navigates a magical underwater world, dreaming of life on land and the opportunity to win Prince Eric’s heart, played by Emma Acosta. With an unforgettable cast including Danielle Freeman as Sebastien, Larke Blanchard as Flounder, and Emma Thibodeaux as the formidable Ursula, the stage is set for a memorable performance.
Led by Summer Director Mason Clark, Assistant Director Madison Baer, and Musical Director Kyle Davis, the production promises to be a spectacular showcase of young talent. Tickets for Disney’s “The Little Mermaid Jr.” are now on sale and can be purchased here.
The complete list of the talented cast is as follows:
- Ariel- Iris Hunter
- Prince Eric- Emma Acosta
- Sebastien- Danielle Freeman
- Flounder- Larke Blanchard
- Scuttle- Emma Songy
- Ursula- Emma Thibodeaux
- Flotsam- Luke Rodrigue
- Jetsam- Cooper Guidry
- King Triton- Manning Pulaski
- Grimsby- Emma Dagate
- Mersisters: Ariana Acosta, Emma Bourg, Gianna Eschete, Elizabeth Larke, Kate Lyons, Scarlett Savoie
- Chef Louis- Cohen Acosta
- Pilot- James Nettleton
- Carlotta- Stella Hunter
- Seahorse- Hannah LeBoeuf
- Sailors: Anderson Brooke, Stella Hunter, Adalynn Boudreaux, Olivia Boudreaux, Presley Nettleton, Kate Beeson, Elise Larke
- Gulls: Scarlett Savoie, Addison LaBauve, Presley Nettleton, Elise Larke
- Chefs: Kate Lyons, Adeline Adams, Elyse Bourgeois, Hannah Koster, Milena Kuschova, Avery Leonard, Amalie Marmande, Jules Walker, Noel Stiel
- Tentacles: McCartney Marsh, Hannah LeBoeuf, Avery Guidry, Finley Talbot, Juliette Talbot, Annabelle Terry
- Princesses: Addison LaBauve, Presley Nettleton, Ariana Acosta, Gianna Eschete, Elizabeth Larke, Emma Bourg
- Sea Creatures/Lagoon Animals: Cohen Acosta, Adeline Adams, Kate Beeson, Adalynn Boudreaux, Olivia Boudreaux, Elyse Bourgeois, Anderson Brooke, Stella Hunter, Hannah Koster, Milena Kuschova, Addison LaBauve, Elise Larke, Hannah LeBoeuf, Avery Leonard, Amalie Marmande, McCartney Marsh, James Nettleton, Presley Nettleton, Avery Guidry, Noel Stiel, Finley Talbot, Juliette Talbot, Annabelle Terry, Jules Walker