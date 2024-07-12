Tickets on sale for SOLA’s 2024 summer production of “The Little Mermaid Jr.”

Terrebonne High School is set to host the South Louisiana Center for the Arts’ 2024 Summer Production, on Friday, July 19, from 7 – 9:30 p.m., featuring the enchanting tale of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid Jr.” Adapted from Disney’s Broadway hit and film, the production showcases Academy Award-winning music and a delightful script, bringing to life the beloved story of Ariel and her quest for love and acceptance.

Under the sea, audiences will be captivated as Ariel, portrayed by Iris Hunter, navigates a magical underwater world, dreaming of life on land and the opportunity to win Prince Eric’s heart, played by Emma Acosta. With an unforgettable cast including Danielle Freeman as Sebastien, Larke Blanchard as Flounder, and Emma Thibodeaux as the formidable Ursula, the stage is set for a memorable performance.

Led by Summer Director Mason Clark, Assistant Director Madison Baer, and Musical Director Kyle Davis, the production promises to be a spectacular showcase of young talent. Tickets for Disney’s “The Little Mermaid Jr.” are now on sale and can be purchased here.

The complete list of the talented cast is as follows: