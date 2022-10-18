Tips for the cold front moving in tonight

Applications for 2023-2024 FAFSA are now openOctober 18, 2022
After weeks of beautiful weather and sunny skies, chilly temperatures are preparing to make their way down South. Residents of Lafourche and Terrebonne Parishes will get an early taste of winter this week with temperatures expected in the 30 as early as tonight.
We’ve created a list of tips to keep in mind as the cool weather approaches:
- Keep your furry companions warm- Keep your pets in a warm environment, such a as indoors, or in a garage or shed with food and water. Provide warm blankets or towels to keep them cozy.
- Protect your plants- Use old sheets, blankets, or tarps to cover outdoor plants. Cover plants before dark to ensure warmer air is trapped beneath the covering. If space allows, bring in potted plants to keep them safe.
- Protect yourself by bundling up- If you needed a reason to pull out your winter gear, you’re in luck! Be sure to bundle up in warm clothing, including hats, long sleeve shirts, jackets, scarves, and gloves. Don’t forget to send your kids to school properly dressed!