Today is National Dog Day– here are the best ways to celebrate your furry friend!

Today, August 26, 2024 is National Dog Day, and the perfect opportunity to honor our furry friends!

“National Dog Day celebrates all breeds, mixed and pure and serves to help galvanize the public to recognize the number of dogs that need to be rescued each year, either from public shelters, rescues and pure breed rescues,” reads a statement about the holiday. “This day honors family dogs and dogs that work selflessly to save lives, keep us safe, and bring comfort. Dogs put their lives on the line every day – protecting our families and homes, for their law enforcement partner, for their blind companion, for the disabled, for our freedom and safety by detecting bombs and drugs and helping to locate and rescue victims of accidents and tragedy.”

Whether mixed or purebred, it’s important for community members to embrace the opportunity for all dogs to live a happy, safe, and abuse-free life. Dogs play many roles in our lives, keeping us happy, healthy, and safe.

One of the best ways to observe National Dog Day is by supporting our local animal shelters in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes. If you are thinking about adding a new best friend to your family, it’s important to consider adopting a dog in need. Learn about adopting a dog in Terrebonne or Lafourche Parish by clicking the links to their websites. Dogs ready to find homes can be found on their Facebook pages as well (Terrebonne and Lafourche).

If you love dogs but aren’t ready for the commitment of adoption, that’s okay– there are many local dogs that would benefit from a foster home, whether for a day or several months. Give them the love, attention, and a break from the shelter that they will greatly appreciate! More information on fostering can be found at the respective websites listed above.

On this day that we celebrate humans’ best friend, there are many ways to thank them for everything they do for us!