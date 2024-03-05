Top 24 Restaurants in 2024 – Sponsored Content

The Shack



1226 GRAND CAILLOU RD., HOUMA

985.868.9996 | THESHACKOFHOUMA.COM

Opened in 2015 by seasoned restaurateur Douglas Davis, The Shack stands as a testament to his impressive 22-year tenure in Houma’s culinary scene. Boasting a rich history in the seafood restaurant business since 1998, Douglas has cultivated a thriving catering arm, specializing in everything from seafood boils and jambalayas to catering weddings and corporate events nationwide. The backbone of The Shack lies in its dedicated staff, with several employees contributing their skills for over 15 years. Committed to quality, the restaurant prides itself on serving locally sourced, fresh seafood, ensuring a delightful dining experience for patrons seeking a taste of the Gulf’s finest offerings.

Moe’s Southwest Grill

1826 MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD., HOUMA

985.262.1012 | MOES.COM

Locally owned and operated by Bradley DeRoche and William Montgomery, Moe’s has been offering Southwestern food with a twist to Houma since 2012! Welcome to Burritos, Nachos, Quesadillas, Tacos, and Burrito Bowls. Honestly good food that’s fresh, flavorful, and made just for you. With more than 20 fresh ingredients, like all-natural adobo chicken, handcrafted guacamole, and Moe’s Famous Queso, we give you the freedom to create exactly what you’re craving! Chips and Salsa FREE with every meal and new Kickin’ Cayenne, Poblano Crema, and Moe’s sauces add even more flavor to your meal! Come see us at Moe’s as we celebrate our 12th year serving Houma…Welcome to Moe’s!

Grady V’s

900 COUNTRY CLUB BLVD, THIBODAUX

985.446.8894 | GRADYVS.COM

Grady V’s in Thibodaux is a culinary haven offering traditional Cajun and Creole cuisine with a modern twist. This hidden gem delights guests with locally sourced ingredients, ensuring each dish bursts with freshness and flavor. From Chef Brent’s Famous Redfish Pirogue to Seafood Gumbo and Crawfish Monica Pasta, the menu showcases the region’s bountiful land and sea in every bite. The comfortable indoor and outdoor atmosphere, paired with a carefully curated offering of craft cocktails and desserts, makes Grady V’s a must-visit destination for both locals and visitors seeking an unforgettable taste of authentic Louisiana fare. Grady V’s is more than just a restaurant—it’s a culinary journey through the heart and soul of Louisiana. With its commitment to quality, flavor, and hospitality, this beloved establishment continues to shine as a beacon of culinary excellence in Thibodaux and beyond.

Downtown Jeaux

300 CHURCH STREET, HOUMA

985.346.6662 | FACEBOOK.COM/DOWNTOWNJEAUX

Downtown Jeaux opened their doors in 2016, following a building renovation by owner Tommy Guarisco. The cafe occupies the location that originally was Haydel’s Pharmacy. Downtown Jeaux offers a wide variety of food and coffee beverage items, including beignets, breakfast sandwiches and platters, along with a full-scale lunch menu with weekly specials. Breakfast is served until 11 a.m. on weekdays and till 2 p.m. on weekends. Downtown Jeaux is open until 7 p.m. Sun. – Wed., and until 8 p.m. Thurs. – Sat. Special hours are often in place during downtown events. Thursdays are $5 Burger Night, with $2 beer. Friday is Family Night, where kids eat free with purchase of adult meal. The cafe also offers “The Jury Room” and a new outdoor patio area, allowing for small gatherings or meetings. Downtown Jeaux also offers catering for all events.

1921 Seafood

1522 BARROW ST, HOUMA

985.868.7098 | FACEBOOK.COM/1921SEAFOOD

Proudly owned by Jody and Christi Martin, 1921 Seafood stands as the oldest locally owned seafood restaurant in Terrebonne Parish. Boasting a 33-year legacy, the restaurant treasures authentic Cajun cuisine, offering renowned boiled seafood, oysters, and crab meat-stuffed jalapenos, using the same recipes since day one. Enjoy their unique oyster bar, where skilled shuckers open the delicacies before your eyes. Utilizing locally sourced, fresh daily seafood, the dedicated kitchen staff crafts everything in-house. Open for dinner seven days a week during crawfish season and Friday lunches during Lent, 1921 Seafood invites guests to enjoy dine-in or take-out options. And if Jody’s cooking a special in the kitchen, you should try it!

Vic’s Touchdown Grill

4757 HIGHWAY 1, RACELAND | 985.537.6223

FACEBOOK: VIC’S TOUCHDOWN GRILL | RACELAND LA

Vic’s Grill, owned by the Aicklen’s, has been a cherished establishment since the 80’s. In 2022 Dena and Greg took the reins, but preserved beloved recipes and introduced delights like homemade roast beef, spicy chicken sandwiches, and daily supper specials. The Vic’s Special is still a favorite and the traditional hamburger was renamed The Legacy in Mr. Vic’s honor. With unchanged recipes and an enriched menu, the Aicklens aim to uphold traditions while creating new classics for dine in, take out, or catering. Special Event Saturdays and a Buffet Brunch will be introduced this year. The revamped interior provides a cozy atmosphere for enjoying familiar meals with a smile, and private group rentals. Vic’s invites you for a delightful blend of great food and good times!

Pirate’s Pizzeria

7726 MAIN STREET, HOUMA

FACEBOOK: PIRATE’S PIZZERIA

Introducing Pirate’s Pizzeria, the newest culinary gem soon to grace downtown Houma! Set to open its doors in Spring 2024, Pirate’s Pizzeria promises a savory voyage for your taste buds with its delectable array of handcrafted pizzas. Nestled within the heart of the community, this locally owned establishment invites you to savor every bite of our mouthwatering pies made from the freshest ingredients and traditional recipes. From classic favorites to adventurous specialty combinations, there’s a pizza to please every palate. Join us as we embark on a flavorful journey, where every slice is a treasure worth savoring. Ahoy, pizza lovers, prepare to set sail with Pirate’s Pizzeria!

Body by Thomas

411 CORPORATE DR. SUITE C, HOUMA

985.262.4535 | FACEBOOK.COM/BODYBYTHOMAS

Embark on a culinary journey that started in 2019 as a food truck, evolving into the brick-and-mortar restaurant known as Body by Thomas—open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. It’s not just a meal; it’s where a healthy lifestyle becomes a reality and where nutritious offerings cater to your well-being. Whether you dine in, take out, or opt for weekly meal preps, every bite fuels your day stress-free, and is crafted from top-quality ingredients and prepared from scratch. Thomas is expanding in 2024 by opening the doors to a new culinary venue, Soma. Offering an upscale dining experience, you can anticipate live music, a bar, and a delectable, health-conscious menu featuring an array of gluten-free options.

Zen Sushi of Houma

1785 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD, HOUMA

985.879.2195 | ZENSUSHIHOUMA.COM

Zen Sushi, established in 2008 by Ethan Huynh, has been a pioneer in bringing modern sushi to Houma. Kenni Bergeron, the co-owner and operator since 2021, has played a pivotal role in the restaurant’s success. Japanese with an American twist, Zen Sushi offers a diverse menu with both raw and fully cooked options that cater to southern American tastes. Beyond traditional sushi, the restaurant imports fish from Japan and features dishes with fried shrimp, steak, octopus, sea urchin, toro, and more. Crowd favorites include the hibachi grill, the bird’s nest, and fusion dishes like loaded kimchi fries. With a commitment to local, long-term staff, Zen Sushi ensures a delightful experience with well-trained in-house sushi chefs mastering the art of Zen’s cuisine.

Cuvèe

116 RUE ANGELIQUE, THIBODAUX

985.387.1980 | ENJOYCUVEE.COM

Opened in 2020 by Dr. Jody and Dollie Plaisance, Cuvèe is your go-to spot for a relaxed yet refined dining experience. Named after the French term meaning a blend of wine, Cuvee aims to inspire a lively environment where the “best blend” of food, cocktails, and hospitality creates memorable experiences for each guest. With Dominique Schexnayder as the Managing Partner and Greg Autin as the General Manager, Cuvèe offers a delicious menu with favorites like duck fat fries and cauliflower wings from Wednesday to Saturday. Sunday brunch boasts bottomless mimosas, and crowd pleasers such as chicken and waffles topped with bacon jam maple syrup. Offering indoor and outdoor dining, takeout, and private events, Cuvèe ensures a laid-back blend of culinary delight and comfort.

New York Bagel

520 BARROW ST, HOUMA

985.655.5200 | FACEBOOK.COM/NYBAGELHOUMA

Experience the genuine flavors of New York right here in Houma at New York Bagel. Proudly woman-owned and operated by Tracey Hebert for over a decade, serving authentic New York Bagels complemented by the finest Boar’s Head Meats & Cheeses. Breakfast is a delight all day long, featuring homemade chicken salad and bagel chips, a local favorite. Discover daily specials, including wraps and salads, adding a fresh twist to your dining experience. Tracey’s commitment to quality and community has made New York Bagel a staple in the area. Stop by for breakfast and lunch, and savor the taste of real New York Bagels crafted with care and passion in every bite.

Boudreau & Thibodeau’s Cajun Cookin’

5602 W MAIN ST, HOUMA

985.872.4711 | BNTCAJUNCOOKIN.COM

With over 25 years of history, Boudreau & Thibodeau’s Cajun Cookin’ brings Cajun folklore to life with its fun, casual atmosphere. Named after the famous characters, the restaurant is filled with Boudreau & Thibodeau jokes and features a 12ft. 8″ taxidermy alligator at the entrance. Owned by Michael and Debra Blanchard, with son Ryan as the Business Development Manager and Cathy Wheeless as the General Manager, it’s renowned for its Cajun and Creole dishes. Delight in favorite appetizers like charbroiled oysters and hearty gumbos, then indulge in delicacies like their acclaimed spicy boiled seafood, fried and grilled seafood platters or one of their slow-pot-cooked Cajun specialties, such as crawfish etouffee, alligator sauce piquante, and redfish courtbouillon. The food at Boudreau & Thibodeau’s is no joke!

La Casa Del Sol

141 WESTOVER DRIVE, THIBODAUX | 985.446.2576

169 MONARCH DRIVE, HOUMA | 985.872.1481

LACASADELSOLRESTAURANT.COM

Husband and wife duo Constancio and Elida Izaguirre have been bringing delicious Tex-Mex cuisine to the bayou area for almost five decades! Founded in 1976, La Casa De Sol proudly serves home-cooked dishes made from scratch with top of the line ingredients— with fan favorites including nachos, burritos, carne asada, and their signature chips and salsa. This family-owned business is a strong believer in outstanding customer service, delicious food, and a welcoming atmosphere for all who come to visit La Casa De Sol. Whether you are looking for fine dining, a casual experience, or catering for your next big event, visit one of La Casa De Sol’s locations and experience the wealth of Mexico!

Sicily’s Pizza Houma

1539 MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD SUITE 107, HOUMA

985.262.0159 | FACEBOOK.COM/SICILYSPIZZAHOUMA

Craving a delicious assortment of American, Cajun, and Italian food? Sicily’s Pizza & More in Houma has it all. The family-friendly buffet has been serving local favorites since 1999, and reopened under new ownership in March of 2021. Sicily’s Pizza offers all-you-can-eat dining, including 25 different types of pizzas, a large salad bar, and various homemade dishes such as gumbo, fried chicken, meatloaf, lasagna, seafood on Fridays, and much more. The restaurant’s assortment of pizza is hand-crafted with dough made fresh every single day. Gluten-free pizza crusts are also available upon request. Cap off your feast with a one-of-a-kind dessert pizza or other specialties at the dessert bar. Plus every Tuesday is Kid’s Day, and Senior Citizens enjoy a daily discount with a special offer on Wednesdays. Come visit Sicily’s and enjoy all they have to offer!

Bayou Delight

4038 BAYOU BLACK DR, HOUMA

985.876.4879 | FACEBOOK.COM/BAYOUDELIGHT

Shawn and Heather Bonvillain invite you to Bayou Delight Restaurant, a family-owned gem with a Louisiana legacy. Acquired in January 2023 from a proprietor of 43 years, they’ve preserved the cherished menu with delightful touches. Savor authentic Cajun cuisine and embrace a true Louisiana experience with Cajun music, warm service, and flavorful dishes. Enjoy boiled seafood, daily lunch specials, and the best fried chicken in town. Whether indoor, outdoor, drive-through, or takeout, each option delivers Bayou Delight’s essence. Immerse yourself in a culinary journey with alligator sauce piquante, shrimp stew, rice dressing, seafood gumbo, frog legs, and irresistible homemade bread pudding. Nestled on Bayou Black, it’s a delectable fusion of Cajun tradition and Louisiana charm.

Rendezvous

207 EAST BAYOU ROAD, THIBODAUX

985.447.2461 | FACEBOOK: RENDEZVOUS

Rendezvous is the vision of Rick and Nicole Wiley who combined their catering business with Envie Restaurant to create a Dining, Catering, and Event space. Rendezvous’purpose is to bring people together. In order to provide each customer with a unique experience tailored to them, our menu is varied: from classic southern dishes with a home cooked feel, to upscale courses that elevate dining to an unforgettable experience. So whether your event is at their space or your home, you can count on their catering specialists to curate the perfect menu. You can also enjoy the dine-in restaurant experience at Rendezvous! They have partnered with local restaurant Charley’s Kitchen to serve daily home cooked plate lunches and specials. Stop by for dine-in or take out during the week for lunch, and for dinner on select days.

Walk-On’s

1795 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD, HOUMA

985.262.8501 | WALK-ONS.COM

Opened in 2015, Walk-On’s Houma remains committed to bringing the love for the game to everyone in the community. Scratch-made dishes, wall-to-wall tv’s, craft beer and cocktails are what we bring to the plate. Dig into our mouthwatering menu items like Poboys, Gumbo, and Voodoo Shrimp. Plus fan-favorites, like juicy burgers and fresh salads. We’re proud to honor our Louisiana roots through hospitality and food. Walk-On’s is open Sunday – Thursday from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. and Friday – Saturday from 11 a.m. – 12 a.m. Join us for Happy Hour every weekday from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. – close for $3 and $5 food and drink offers.

Gina’s At The Legion

114 ST. MARY ST., THIBODAUX

985.492.2505 | FACEBOOK.COM/GINASLEGION

What started as a catering company in 1999 blossomed into a restaurant, Gina’s At The Venetian, in 2014. In 2018, the eatery relocated and became Gina’s At The Legion. Owned by Gina and Steve Blanchard, the couple started their business as a professional caterer, which they still offer. Specializing in comfort food made entirely from scratch with fresh ingredients, notable dishes include the club, The Legion muffaletta, and roast beef, with daily lunch and dinner specials. Open weekdays 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and Tuesday-Friday evenings, Gina’s also hosts the Cajun Music Preservation Society for free Cajun Music Jams every first and third Wednesday, plus seasonal dances. At Gina’s kids are always welcome, and friends become family!

Peppers Pizzeria

541 CORPORATE DR, HOUMA

985.872.0006 | PEPPERSPIZZERIA.COM

Peppers Pizzeria in Houma is renowned for its authentic Italian flavors and warm hospitality. With a rustic ambiance and a menu bursting with mouthwatering pizzas, salads, and pasta dishes, Peppers delights both locals and visitors alike. Craft beer enthusiasts can check out the Pour House, where 32 craft beers are on tap for tasting. And the kiddos can enjoy the arcade at The Party Place. There’s something for everyone at Peppers Pizzeria! Their commitment to quality ingredients and traditional recipes ensures each bite is a taste of comfort. And excitingly, the beloved Thibodaux location is set to re-open soon, promising even more opportunities to indulge in Peppers’ delicious offerings. Whether you’re craving a classic Peppers Supreme Pizza or eager to explore their inventive combinations like Tator Tachos, Peppers Pizzeria offers an unforgettable dining experience that leaves families craving more.

Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro

7913 MAIN STREET, HOUMA

985.262.0757 | FACEBOOK: LUMIERE BLUES & JAZZ BISTRO

Opened in 2021, Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro is a contemporary restaurant that brought light back to one of Houma’s older buildings on Main Street. The building used to house a steam driven generator that was powered by water pulled from the bayou that lays behind the building. Owned by Kristy Thibodaux, Mitzi Rieve and Bryan Bunn, Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro offers patrons a delicious take on Cajun favorites with a lighter twist, such as shrimp, beef and grilled vegetable kebabs, crawfish etouffee over grilled fish, and seafood-stuffed avocado. Everything is prepared in-house from their sauces to their seafood stuffings. Lumiere is open for breakfast on weekdays from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. They feature a daily lunch special, and the fan-favorite, fried chicken on Saturdays.

Watergrill

1023 W. TUNNEL BLVD. HOUMA

985.852.4014 | FACEBOOK: WATERGRILL-HOUMA

With a family history of restaurant ownership that runs deep in his blood, Mike Duplantis and his wife Teresa, opened Watergrill in its current Houma location in 2019! Well-known for their hamburgers, along with amazing seafood po-boys, chicken and cheese, and cornbread, Watergrill features delicious lunch and dinner options, including some secret family recipes from the original Yot’s Restaurant, owned by Mike’s family. The laid-back family-friendly atmosphere also features patio dining. Come right on in and make yourself at home. You’ll often find Mike and Teresa working the counter, visiting with their customers and happy to make suggestions if you aren’t quite sure what you have an envie for! Watergrill is open for lunch Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m and for dinner Thursday through Saturday from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Melvin’s Restaurant

1023 SAADI STREET, HOUMA

985.868.1594 | FACEBOOK: MELVIN’S RESTAURANT

Melvin’s Restaurant offers a delicious and unique blend of French, American, and southern Louisiana dining. Founded on Barrow Street in 1989 by the late Melvin Kappel, Jr., Melvin’s Restaurant found a new home on the water in 1999. Kappel’s daughter Karla Kappel has taken the reins of this family business, continuing the tradition of excellent cuisine, fast service, and a great atmosphere. Stop by at lunch for a more casual meal, or enjoy a fine dining experience for dinner. Specialties at Melvin’s Restaurant include their snapper, soft shell crab, veal maison, turtle soup, and a variety of other entrees and side dishes. Come see what this Houma gem has to offer!

531 Liberty

531 LIBERTY STREET, HOUMA

985.223.2233 | 531LIBERTY.COM

Owned by local Chef David Sonnier, 531 Liberty is a quaint downtown restaurant nestled in the neighborhood close to the hospital and Marina. Their menu includes a variety of dishes such as House burgers, sandwiches, salads, vegetarian options, and custom-made desserts. Much of the produce is locally sourced, and nearly everything is made in-house. Alongside weekly drink and appetizer options, the restaurant offers daily food specials, including Street Tacos, Veal Schnitzel with fresh Tagliatelle, and their “Houma Famous” house-made Shrimp Burger (served the first Friday of every month), encouraging you to explore global delicacies right here in our hometown. Moreover, although they are small with seating for just over 70 guests, they provide various choices ranging from 5-course meals to unlimited buffet selections for your next upcoming private event.

Dominique’s Wine Boutique & Bistro

8013 MAIN ST, HOUMA

985.223.7540 | DOMINIQUESBISTRO.COM

Dominique’s Wine Boutique & Bistro, under the culinary expertise of Chef de Cusine Gabie Luckett, presents a delectable lunch experience featuring fresh, organic ingredients sourced locally. Owned by Dominique and Jay Schexnayder for a decade, this venue exudes a New Orleans vibe, offering casual lunch services from Tuesday to Friday. Renowned for its approachable fine dining, Dominique’s is not only a full-service caterer but also hosts monthly wine dinners, pop-up wine pairing events, and surprise steak and seafood dinners and brunches. Popular menu items like five cheese tortellini with Gulf shrimp, tuna ceviche, and French onion soup showcase the diverse and exquisite offerings. With dine-in, takeout, and delivery options, Dominique’s ensures a delightful culinary experience for everyone.