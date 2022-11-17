“Not only is it important to the morale of the child, but it’s so important to the family unit. It keeps the spirit of Christmas alive in that child. We want every child in Terrebonne Parish to wake with a smile on Christmas morning,” said Tracy Gautreaux, Co-Coordinator Houma-Terrebonne Toys for Tots.
Celebrating the 75th anniversary of Toys for Tots, the organization was founded with humble beginnings. In 1947 Marine Corps Reserve Major Bill Hendricks’ wife hand crafted dolls and asked her husband to deliver them to an agency that supports children in need. When he couldn’t find one, he and the Marines in his reserve unit in Louisiana, started the program. In 1948, the Marine Toys for Tots Program became a national initiative.
“Here we are 75 years later, and in Terrebonne Parish alone, last year we helped over 10,000 children, with well over 15,000 gift distributed,” Gautreaux explained. “The outpouring of support the community provided to the children, when so many of them experienced so much personal devastation during Ida, was incredible.” With 100 percent of the gifts remaining in Terrebonne Parish, Houma-Terrebonne Toys for Tots partners with church organizations, and non-profits, that vet the needs of their immediate communities within our parish. Once the collections are complete, Toys for Tots distributes gifts throughout the parish based on those needs.
New toys of any price range, in their original packaging (not gift wrapped) are being accepted through December 15 at over 100 donation locations throughout the community including:
- Big Mike’s BBQ Smokehouse
- Edward Jones – St Charles
- Occupational Medicine Services- Valhi Lag.
- FEDEX- Hwy 311
- Brian Mustin: Allstate Insurance
- Greg LeBlanc Toyota
- Greg LeBlanc Hyundai
- Trapp Cadillac Chevrolet
- Chabill’s Tire & Auto Services- S.Hollywood
- Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux
- Barker Honda
- Dick Barker Lincoln Mercury Mazda
- Barker Buick GMC
- Southland Dodge
- Ground Pat’i
- Dantin Chevrolet
- Terrebonne General Health System
- Terrebonne General and Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center
- PetSmart
- Paramount Health and Fitness, LLC
- Chet Morrison Contractors Fabrication
- T. Baker Smith
- Saia Motor Freight Line
- GDC Young Learners Preschool
- Baker Hughes/ BJ Services
- The Hebert Insurance Agency
- Bordelon Marine
- Chabill’s Tire & Auto Service- Grand Caillou Rd.
- Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center
- Louis Mohana Furniture
- Chateau Terrebonne Health Care
- IHOP
- Sicily’s Pizza
- Dr. Albert Ellender Orthodontics
- Unitech Training Academy – Houma Campus
- Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce
- Express Yourself Speech and Language Therapy, LLC
- West Park Self Storage
- LA Dental
- Bottoms Up
- La Carreta Houma
- Rotolo’s Pizzeria
- Batteries Plus Bulbs
- Terrebonne Parish School Board
- Grand Caillou Elementary
- Caldwell Middle School
- South Terrebonne High School
- Acadian Elementary
- Dularge Elementary School
- Oaklawn Middle School
- Rouses Markets – St Charles, West Main, East Park and Grand Calliou
- RelyOn Nutec
- Edward Jones 1795B MLK Blvd Ste H
- C’est Bon
- Walgreens – St. Charles, East Park, East Tunnel, and Grand Calliou, West Tunnel, West Park
- Ollie’s
- Mr Poboy’s Eastside and Westside
- The Landing Apartments
- PCM
- Massage Wellness
- Dollar General Prospect Blvd and Presqle Isle
- Captain Allen’s
- After 5
- 5 o’clock Somewhere
- Bayou Granite
- SLECA
- Terrebonne Ford Eastside and St. Charles
- Houma Police Department
- Lisa Park Elementary
- Dollar General Klondyke and Ashland North
- TPSD Special Ed Office
- Cupcake Envie
- Cajun Critters
- Pop A Top
- Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office
- Upper Little Caillou Elementary
- Schwab Orthodontist
- Piggly Wiggly
- Canal Bar
- Fletcher Community College
- LaRussa’s Bar
- My Eye Dr.
- Sam’s Club
- Mulberry Elementary
- Montegut Elementary
- Thibodaux Regional Outpatient Clinic
- Evergreen Jr High
- Bayou Black Elementary
- Shriever Elementary
- Gibson Elementary
- Darryl Brue State Farm
In addition to these locations, donations can be made at the following drop off community events:
- Saturday, November 26- Ground Pat’i from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Saturday, December 3- Greg LeBlanc Hyundai from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Saturday, December 10- West Side Walmart at the Elf Day Event from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Sponsored by Marine Cops. Leagaue Deat. 475 and PNP Norma A. Liner Auxilliary Unit.
Tax deductible monetary donations also can be made at the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office by writing a check to Houma TFT. Cash donations can be donated in donation jars at the following locations:
- Bottoms Up
- C’est Bon
- Cajun Critters
- After Five
- 5 o’clock Somewhere
Parents and guardians that are interested in applying for the Toys for Tots program can apply online
. Eligible families must provide a valid ID, children’s birth certificates, proof of residence, and proof of state assistance or income verification.