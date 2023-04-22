TPAS hosts Kitten Shower

The Terrebonnne Fish Animal Shelter is hosting a Kitten Shower to help TPAS prepare for kitten season. “The spring and summer months are referred to as Bottle Baby Season in the animal shelter world. It is during these months that we see a large influx of orphaned kittens and puppies. In order to help this vulnerable population, we rely heavily on bottle baby fosters and supplies,” reads a statement from TPAS.

The shelter is in need of supplies including the following:

kitten replacer milk

bottles

miracle nipples

toys

wet food

soft blanketd

disposable litter

pans

heating pads

socks

uncocked rice

small, fluffy stuffed toys

thermometers

To purchase supplies you can make drop offs any time during regular business hours, or can ship supplies directly to TPAS by using their Amazon Wish List. Additionally, if you are interested in signing up to become a bottle baby foster, please fill out the foster interest form, and a staff member will be in touch.

The Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter’s mission is to balance the health, safety, and welfare of the people and animals by protecting the rights of people from the dangers and nuisances caused by uncontrolled animals, ensuring the protection of animals from mistreatment, promoting and motivating responsible pet ownership. TPAS is located at 100 Government St., in Gray. Call (985) 873-6709 for other inquiries.