TPAS Meow & Bow-Wow Luau aims to find animals forever homes

The Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter announced a special “Meow & Bow-Wow Luau” offering reduced adoption fee for cats and dogs. With full adoption floors the shelter will offer reduced adoptions for $25 for dog, and $5 for cats beginning today, Tuesday June 6, 2023, and ending Saturday, June 17, 2023.

Adoption hours during the week are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Adoption hours on Saturdays are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The shelter will not be open for intake on Saturdays.
“It is with great anticipation that by offering a reduced price for adoptions that more pets can find homes,” reads a statement from TPAS. Pictures of some of the adoptable animals can be found on the shelter’s Facebook page and Petfinder.com.
Adopted pets are provided with the following:
  • Health exam
  • Vaccinations
  • Dewormer
  • Appropriate testing
  • Microchip (including registration)
  • Spay/neuter
  • One month supply of preventions
  • Starter bag of Hill’s Science Diet food

If you can’t adopt, but are interested in fostering, please fill out the foster interest form so a team member can reach out to you.

