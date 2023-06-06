TPAS Meow & Bow-Wow Luau aims to find animals forever homes

The Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter announced a special “Meow & Bow-Wow Luau” offering reduced adoption fee for cats and dogs. With full adoption floors the shelter will offer reduced adoptions for $25 for dog, and $5 for cats beginning today, Tuesday June 6, 2023, and ending Saturday, June 17, 2023.

Adoption hours during the week are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Adoption hours on Saturdays are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The shelter will not be open for intake on Saturdays.

“It is with great anticipation that by offering a reduced price for adoptions that more pets can find homes,” reads a statement from TPAS. Pictures of some of the adoptable animals can be found on the shelter’s Facebook page and Petfinder.com.

Adopted pets are provided with the following:

Health exam

Vaccinations

Dewormer

Appropriate testing

Microchip (including registration)

Spay/neuter

One month supply of preventions

Starter bag of Hill’s Science Diet food