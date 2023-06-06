TPAS Meow & Bow-Wow Luau aims to find animals forever homes

Athena Award Reception moved to June 15June 6, 2023
Zack’s celebrates 40th anniversary with new locationJune 6, 2023
The Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter announced a special “Meow & Bow-Wow Luau” offering reduced adoption fee for cats and dogs. With full adoption floors the shelter will offer reduced adoptions for $25 for dog, and $5 for cats beginning today, Tuesday June 6, 2023, and ending Saturday, June 17, 2023.
Adoption hours during the week are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Adoption hours on Saturdays are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The shelter will not be open for intake on Saturdays.
“It is with great anticipation that by offering a reduced price for adoptions that more pets can find homes,” reads a statement from TPAS. Pictures of some of the adoptable animals can be found on the shelter’s Facebook page and Petfinder.com.
Adopted pets are provided with the following:
- Health exam
- Vaccinations
- Dewormer
- Appropriate testing
- Microchip (including registration)
- Spay/neuter
- One month supply of preventions
- Starter bag of Hill’s Science Diet food
If you can’t adopt, but are interested in fostering, please fill out the foster interest form so a team member can reach out to you.