TPAS Spring Fling Adoption in full swing!

Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter announced a Spring Fling Adoption Event! From now until the end of the month, Saturday, April 29, 2023, the shelter is offering a reduced adoption fee of $25 for all dogs. Adoption hours during the week are Monday through Friday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Adoption hours on Saturdays are from 10:00am to 2:00pm. The shelter will not be open for intake on Saturdays.