TPAS Spring Fling Adoption in full swing!

Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter announced a Spring Fling Adoption Event! From now until the end of the month, Saturday, April 29, 2023, the shelter is offering a reduced adoption fee of $25 for all dogs. Adoption hours during the week are Monday through Friday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Adoption hours on Saturdays are from 10:00am to 2:00pm. The shelter will not be open for intake on Saturdays.
TPAS is hopeful by offering a reduced price for adoptions that more dogs can find homes. Pictures of some of the adoptable animals can be found on the shelter’s Facebook page and Petfinder.com.
Adopted dogs are provided with the following:
- health exam
- vaccinations
- dewormer
- appropriate testing
- microchip (including registration)
- spay/neuter
- 1 mo. supply of flea prevention
- 1 mo. supply of heartworm prevention
- Starter bag of Hill’s Science Diet food
If you can’t adopt, but are interested in fostering, please fill our our foster interest form
so that a team member can reach out to you.