Terrebonne Council commends B&B Elite Basketball Team on their AAU Boys 13U Basketball International Tournament win

At their regular meeting on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, the Terrebonne Parish Council commended the B&B Elite Basketball Team on winning the 2023 AAU Boys 13U Basketball International Tournament.

“Before I read this commendation, I just want to say that there are a lot of young guys in this room here that I am very proud of,” said Councilman Brien Pledger. “With that being said, we want to recognize your abilities, what you’v done, and what you will do in the future.”

The proclamation was read as follows: “Whereas, on July 7, 2023, the B&B Elite Boys Basketball team began competing in Orlando, Florida in the 2023 AAU Boys and Girls Basketball International Championship tournament; and whereas, on July 11, 2023, after several days of competing against other nationally and internationally ranked teams, B&B Elite achieved great success by being crowned the AAU Boys Basketball 13U International Tournament Champions; and whereas, B&B Elite’s players have proven themselves as champions with years of teamwork and commitment as driving factors for their success; and whereas, B&B Elite’s players and coaches also understand and emphasize the importance of academic success, with many players maintaining academic honor roll status alongside their athletics as well. Now, therefore be it resolved by the Terrebonne Parish Council, on behalf of the Parish President and the entire Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, that the 2023 AAU Boys 13U Basketball International Tournament Champions the B&B Elite Basketball Team be congratulated on their hard work and dedication toward winning the 2023 AAU Boys & Girls Basketball International Championship Tournament.”

Members of the B&B Elite Basketball Team and coaches came up to the front to receive their certificates and take a photo. Congratulations to these young athletes for their success!