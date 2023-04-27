TPC proclaims May 4, 2023 “Star Wars Day”

At their regular meeting on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, the Terrebonne Parish Council proclaimed May 4, 2023 as “Star Wars Day” in Terrebonne Parish! The day will be marked with the third annual “May the 4th Be With You” event fin Downtown Houma. Read more about the event here, and check out the official proclamation below.

STAR WARS DAY PROCLAMATION: Read by Councilman John Amedee: “Whereas, “Star Wars Day” is a commemorative day observed annually on May 4th to celebrate the Star Wars media franchise; and whereas, May 4th was picked as the day as a play on the “May the Force Be with You” tagline that the Star Wars franchise is known for; and whereas, the first organized “Star Wars Day” took place in Toronto on May 4, 2011; and whereas, Terrebonne Parish residents first celebrated “Star Wars Day” on May 4, 2021; and whereas, this and other local events are what makes the community of Terrebonne Parish and its citizens so special; and whereas, all proceeds from this year’s celebration will go to the Ellender Memorial High School’s band program. Now, therefore be it proclaimed by the entire Terrebonne Parish Council, on behalf of Parish President Gordon E. Dove and the entire Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, that May 4, 2023 be declared as “Star Wars Day” in Terrebonne Parish, and that the public of Terrebonne Parish be invited to participate in the festivities!” Randy Hawthorne, the organizer of the event, and several other colleagues dressed in various festive Star Wars costumes were in attendance to receive the proclamation. “We want to thank the council and everyone involved for helping to put this thing together,” said Hawthorne. “We are looking forward to showing Terrebonne Parish a good time!”

“I imagine that we are the only council in the United States that has done a proclamation for Star Wars Day,” chuckled Council Chairwoman Jessica Domangue, to several excited thumbs up and cheers. “It is so cool. Thank you for bringing this to us.” Councilman John Amedee continued, “I want to thank you all for doing this, I think everyone in the community is going to be really excited.” Come on out to Courthouse Square in Downtown Houma on Thursday, May 4, 2023 from 5:00 – 9:00 p.m. to join in the festivities!