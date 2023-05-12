TPC proclaims “National Hospital Week” in Terrebonne Parish

At their regular meeting on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, the Terrebonne Parish Council proclaimed the week of May 7-13, 2023, as “National Hospital Week” in Terrebonne Parish. Prior to reading the proclamation, Councilman Gerald Michel said, “It is with honor that I have the opportunity to read this, because unfortunately last year I had 10 hospital stays. The level of care I received was incredible and I am so grateful for that.”

NATIONAL HOSPITAL WEEK: As read by Councilman Gerald Michel: “Whereas, each May during National Hospital Week, we recognize our nation’s hospitals and health systems for their ongoing efforts to provide and ensure critical healthcare and develop new treatments to promote and preserve the health and wellness of all citizens; and whereas, hospitals are a symbol for care and safekeeping, with their hard-working employees demonstrating daily their dedication to the care and betterment of others through their diligence and compassion; and whereas, Terrebonne Parish greatly benefits from the many healthcare facilities and organizations located throughout the parish, including the Terrebonne General Health System and the Ochsner Health System, along with many others. Now, therefore be it resolved, by the Terrebonne Parish Council, on behalf of Parish President Gordon E. Dove, and the entire Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, that the week of May 7-13, 2023, be hereby proclaimed as “National Hospital Week” in Terrebonne Parish, and with the theme of 2023’s “#WeAreHealthcare,” residents are encouraged to recognize and share their appreciation for the individuals and organizations providing healthcare in their communities.” The proclamation was accepted by Teresita McNabb, Senior Vice President of Clinical Services at Terrebonne General Medical Center, on behalf of Terrebonne General Health System CEO Phyllis Peoples.

“I hope that through difficult times like COVID-19 and Hurricane Ida that we showed to our Council and all our local leaders that we are here to take care of the community,” said McNabb. “Thank you for your support and thank you for this recognition. We truly appreciate it.”