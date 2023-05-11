TPC proclaims “National Nurses Week” in Terrebonne Parish

At their regular council meeting on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, the Terrebonne Parish Council proclaimed the week of May 8-14, 2023, as “National Nurses Week” in Terrebonne Parish. Prior to reading the proclamation, Councilman Darrin Guidry said, “As someone whose wife is a nurse, and mother-in-law is a nurse, and who has bee surrounded by nurses that still are nursing me to this day– it is a pleasure to read this proclamation.”

NATIONAL NURSES WEEK: As read by Councilman Darrin Guidry: “Whereas, each May, we recognize the dedication and commitment of the many nurses and other healthcare professionals providing for and promoting public health and wellness during National Nurses Week; and whereas, we celebrate National Nurses Week each May in honor of the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing; and whereas, nurses have continued tending to those under their care through crisis and calamity with diligence, compassion, and trust; and whereas, all nurses, through their selfless service, greatly impact the quality of healthcare and quality of life for all those in their communities. Now, therefore be it resolved, by the Terrebonne Parish Council, on behalf of Parish President Gordon E. Dove, and the entire Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, that the week of May 8-14, 2023, be hereby proclaimed as “National Nurses Week” in Terrebonne Parish, and, with the theme of 2023’s celebration as “You Make a Difference,” residents are encouraged to recognize and share their appreciation of all nurses, practicing or retired, for their contributions to the health and welfare of Terrebonne Parish and the nation.” The proclamation was received by Teresita McNabb, Senior Vice President of Clinical Services at Terrebonne General Medical Center.

“It is an honor to be here and accept this proclamation for National Nurses Week, as I am a nurse myself,” said McNabb. “It’s great to know we have the support of the Parish Council and the community. The past few years have been a struggle for nursing, but we have come through and shown what we can do in difficult times.”