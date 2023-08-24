TPC proclaims September 2023 as “Bayou Pearls Month”

At their regular council meeting on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, the Terrebonne Parish Council issued a proclaiming proclaiming September of 2023 “Bayou Pearls Month,” in honor of the local chapter being chartered this weekend as they continue on their mission of change, education, and advocacy.

The full proclamation, as read by Councilman Carl Harding: “Whereas, the Terrebonne Parish Council would like to recognize the recent chartering of the Bayou Pearls, the newest graduate chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.; and whereas, the Bayou Pearls was founded as a sisterhood with a mission to provide community support to several program areas while cultivating and encouraging academic and ethical standards; and whereas, the Bayou Pearls will provide its members with opportunities to participate in programs that will enhance the social, economic, and educational well-being of their communities; and whereas, the Bayou Pearls will also serve as role models in their communities while pursuing one of the core missions of the sorority: to be “Of Service to All Mankind.” Now, therefore be it proclaimed by the Terrebonne Parish Council, on behalf of the Parish President and the entire Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, that September 2023 be hereby recognized as “Bayou Pearls Month,” and that the chapter be congratulated on its chartering and wished good luck in its mission of change, education, and advocacy while staying true to the sorority’s motto of “By Culture and By Merit.”

“I want to thank the entire council for signing off on this,” said Tanya Scott Harris as she accepted the proclamation. “The Bayou Pearls have worked feverishly to get this done. It has been a journey to strengthen our community, but we are so grateful for your support and hope to see you at our chartering event this Saturday!” The Bayou Pearls, an official interest group of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, will be celebrating their chartering at their upcoming event, “A Bayou Affair: How Sweet It Is To Be Chartered Bayou.” The celebration will take place on Saturday, August 26, 2023 in the Nicholls State University Ballroom. The Chartering Ceremony will begin at 9:00 a.m, and the Chartering Luncheon will begin at 12:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased here.

For more information about the Bayou Pearls, please visit their Facebook or email bayoupearls1908@gmail.com.