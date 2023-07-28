TPC proclaims Terrebonne Parish a “Purple Heart Parish,” August 7, 2023 as “Purple Heart Day”

At their regular council meeting on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, the Terrebonne Parish Council proclaimed Terrebonne Parish as a “Purple Heart Parish,” and proclaimed August 7, 2023 as “Purple Heart Day” in Terrebonne Parish.

The proclamation was read as follows: “Whereas, the “Purple Heart” medal is the oldest military decoration still in use, awarded to those military service members who have been wounded or killed as a result of enemy action while serving their country; and whereas, the “Purple Heart”medal was initially created by President George Washington in 1782 as the “Badge of Military Merit” in recognition of officers who secured grand victories in battle; and whereas, the mission of the Military Order of the Purple Heard is to foster an environment of goodwill among combat-wounded veterans and their families, promote patriotism, support legislative initiatives, and ensure that the noble acts and sacrifices of all military service members remains unforgotten; and whereas, Terrebonne Parish remains grateful for the heroism and civicism of its Purple Heart recipient residents and wishes to acknowledge their contributions to their community and to the nation as a whole. Now, therefore be it resolved, by the Terrebonne Parish Council, on behalf of Parish President Gordon E. Dove, and the entire Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, that Terrebonne Parish be hereby proclaimed as a “Purple Heart Parish.” Be it further resolved that the day of August 7, 2023, be hereby proclaimed “Purple Heart Day” in Terrebonne Parish, and that all citizens be encouraged to share their appreciation for Purple Heart recipients and for their bravery and sacrifices in the defense and preservation of the freedoms and the nation we cherish.”

The proclamation was read in turn by councilmen Daniel Babin, Brien Pledger, and Carl Harding, all U.S. Veterans. Following a picture, members of the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 825 of Terrebonne Parish approached the microphone to speak.

“We would like to extend our thanks to the men and women of this council for the promotion of the Military Order of the Purple Heart,” said one of the members. “Thank you all very much.” Fellow members extended their appreciation to the Parish for their support of local veterans.

“I am so proud to have been a part of this,” said Councilman and veteran Daniel Babin. “You all gave blood for this country, and we cannot thank you enough for what you do.” Council members Carl Harding, Darrin Guidry, Gerald Michel, Dirk Guidry, Brien Pledger, John Amedee, and Jessica Domangue went on to echo these feelings.

Congratulations to those involved in the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 825, and thank you for your service!