TPC recognizes Explore Houma with “National Travel and Tourism Week” Proclamation

The Terrebonne Parish Council, at their regular meeting on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, proclaimed the week of May 7-13, 2023, as “National Travel and Tourism Week” in Terrebonne Parish. Read the official proclamation below:

TRAVEL AND TOURISM PROCLAMATION: Read by Councilman Dirk Guidry: “Whereas, Terrebonne Parish Police Jury established the Houma Terrebonne Tourist Commission in Ordinance #1977 on May 3, 1978; and whereas, Act 47 of the May 1995 Louisiana Legislative Session recreated the Houma Terrebonne Tourism Commission as a political subdivision of the state; and whereas, May 1999 Legislation changed the name from the Houma-Terrebonne Tourist Commission to the Houma Area Convention & Visitor’s Bureau; and whereas, The Houma Area Convention & Visitor’s Bureau, the destination marketing organization for Terrebonne Parish funded by local accommodations such as hotels, motes, bed & breakfasts, RV sites, fishing camps, and whereas, the Houma Area Convention & Visitor’s Bureau was named 2018 Louisiana Travel CVB for the year, named a Certified Retirement Community, Bayou Country Mardi Gras named as a Top 20 Event by Southeast Tourism Society; awarded the Destination International accreditation, and whereas, according to the 2021 Tourism Impact Studies in Terrebonne Parish, visitors to Terrebonne Parish generated $203 million in spending, which produced over $25 million in state and local taxes. If it were not for the State and locally taxes paid by visitors to Terrebonne Parish, each household would have to pay $588.00 more in taxes, and whereas, Terrebonne Parish’s hospitality and tourism industry employs over 2,740 direct jobs and created $72 million in direct earnings; and whereas, National Travel and Tourism Week (NTTW), established by President Reagan in 1983, is a celebration where communities nationwide unite in showcasing travel’s contribution to American jobs and economic impact; and whereas, the year’s theme is “Moving #TravelForward” which will highlight and celebrate the different ways travel matters and makes a difference each day within the American workforce, economic growth, and personal well-being; and whereas, Explore Houma will participate in a week-long celebration with various events focusing on thanking our local travel and tourism industry partners and encouraging citizens and surrounding areas to explore our parish’s wonderful unique experiences. Now, therefore be it resolved, by the Terrebonne Parish Council, on behalf of the Parish President and the entire Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, that we proclaim the week of May 7-13, 2023 as: National Travel and Tourism Week.”

Sandra Corbin, Executive Director of Explore Houma, as well as several board members and staff, received the proclamation. “We want to express out sincere gratitude for this proclamation,” said Corbin. “During this week, we are excited to highlight the tourism industry and its impact to our community. We are very committed to promoting Terrebonne Parish as a destination to visit, live, and work. Of course, we cannot express enough our gratitude to our partners who share the same values of developing a viable community. Once again, we thank you for your support– let’s move forward together!”