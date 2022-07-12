TPCG: Is your home properly insulated for summer heat?

Barbara Ann Bergeron WelchJuly 12, 2022
Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government has released some tips to help with keeping utility usage down during the hottest time of the year.
Is your home properly insulated for the summer heat? You can save on electrical costs by making your home more insulated with the following tips:
- Install a programmable thermostat on your central air unit. According to a graphic released by TPCG, this will allow you to set days and times when A/C should be higher and lower.
- Use weatherstripping and caulk around windows and doors to make sure air leaks are sealed.
- Seal cracks on your home’s exterior such as gaps around pipes.
- Make sure your attic is well insulated and the areas around vents and ducts are properly sealed and insulated. Small duct holes and teas can be sealed with duct mostic or heat approved tape. Large holes will require professional help. Adding another layer of insulation will help keep your home cooler and help reduce electric costs.
- Make sure your air conditioner filters are changed on schedule especially in the summer.
- Install reflective tinting on windows, which can provide up to 35 percent in energy saivings, or an attic vent.