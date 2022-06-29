TPCG Reminds Residents of Firework Guidelines

Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government has released a reminder for residents of firework guidelines as the Fourth of July holiday approaches.

As per Section 8-2 of the Parish Code of Ordinances, there are a few guidelines to follow for safety.

Fireworks can only be used between dusk and 10:00 p.m. on July 4 and only outside of the city limits. It is illegal to sell and/or set off fireworks within the city limits. Only buy from approved vendors and have a photo ID ready when purchasing fireworks. You must be 18 or older to purchase fireworks and vendors will require a photo ID at each sale.

For questions regarding firework vendors or displays, contact TPCG Permit Office at (985) 873-6567. For questions about when and where fireworks can be discharged, contact your local law enforcement or fire department.