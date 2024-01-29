TPCG Tree Board Announces 18th Annual Tree Giveaway

The Terrebonne Parish Tree Board will celebrate its 18th Annual Tree Giveaway on Saturday, February 3, 2024, beginning at 9:00 a.m. at the Main Branch Library in Houma, LA. This year’s tree giveaway includes the distribution of 328 trees in 1-gallon containers and 1,500 seedlings. The giveaway will feature the following trees and quantities:

NuYall Oak – 104

Pecan – 64

Yellow Poplar – 45

Persimmon – 75

Red Mulberry – 20

American Beautyberry – 20

The following seedling types and quantities will also be available:

Bald Cypress – 300

Red Maple, Drummond – 300

Beautyberry – 300

Live Oak – 300

Willow Oak – 300

This event is for Terrebonne Parish residents only, and there will be a limit of two trees per household. The Tree Board will open registration at 8:30 a.m., and the tree giveaway will begin at 9:00 a.m.

This Tree Giveaway program is made possible by a generous grant from the Apache Corporation Tree Grant Program. The Apache Corporation Tree Grant Program provides the bare root seedlings, and the container trees are purchased by the Tree Board from the Nicholls State/BTNEP Tree Farm. Through their support, Terrebonne Parish citizens can benefit from the physical and mental health advantages of being exposed to healthy, lush trees.

The LaTerre Master Gardeners, LSU AgCenter, and members of the Parish Tree Board will assist each resident in choosing the right tree from a selection of native Louisiana species and instruct them on how to plant and care for their tree of choice.

The purpose and goal of the Tree Board is the planting and preservation of trees on Parish-owned public properties in order to enhance stormwater mitigation, air and water quality, economic development, community livability, and public appreciation of trees.

The Tree Board typically meets once a month at 11:30 a.m. at TPCG’s Planning and Zoning Department office. For more information on the Tree Board, visit tpcg.org/treeboard. If you are interested in becoming a member of the board, access the application at tpcg.org/boardvacancies.