TPL partners with Keep Louisiana Beautiful for community clean up kits

The Terrebonne Parish North Branch Library is now offering free community clean up kits for patrons to check out with their library card in collaboration with Keep Louisiana Beautiful.
Each kit includes a safety vest, litter grabber, two
The Get Down and Clean Up program provides the perfect opportunity for students to get service hours for school. It’s a great hands-on way for families, small homeschool groups, youth groups, and scouts to care for their neighborhood.
“We encourage you to have fun with it. Play some music and dance your way to a cleaner Louisiana,” said Susan Russell, KLB Executive Director.
The kits can only be checked out at and returned to the North Branch Library. For more information, please call 985-868-3050.