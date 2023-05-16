TPL partners with Keep Louisiana Beautiful for community clean up kits

One Arrested in Weekend Shooting in Bayou Blue
May 16, 2023
Fletcher Technical Community College Appoints Dr. Carrie Cortez and Ms. Monique Crochet as New Vice Chancellors
May 16, 2023

The Terrebonne Parish North Branch Library is now offering free community clean up kits for patrons to check out with their library card in collaboration with Keep Louisiana Beautiful. 

Each kit includes a safety vest, litter grabber, two trash bags, and instructions on how to conduct your cleanup. Patrons can check out kits for individuals or for groups and are encouraged to clean the vests and grabbers before returning. 

The Get Down and Clean Up program provides the perfect opportunity for students to get service hours for school. It’s a great hands-on way for families, small homeschool groups, youth groups, and scouts to care for their neighborhood. 


“We encourage you to have fun with it. Play some music and dance your way to a cleaner Louisiana,” said Susan Russell, KLB Executive Director. 

The kits can only be checked out at and returned to the North Branch Library. For more information, please call 985-868-3050.  

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

May 15, 2023

LDWF honors Enforcement Internship Program graduates

Read more