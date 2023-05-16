TPL partners with Keep Louisiana Beautiful for community clean up kits

The Terrebonne Parish North Branch Library is now offering free community clean up kits for patrons to check out with their library card in collaboration with Keep Louisiana Beautiful.

Each kit includes a safety vest, litter grabber, two trash bags, and instructions on how to conduct your cleanup. Patrons can check out kits for individuals or for groups and are encouraged to clean the vests and grabbers before returning.

The Get Down and Clean Up program provides the perfect opportunity for students to get service hours for school. It’s a great hands-on way for families, small homeschool groups, youth groups, and scouts to care for their neighborhood.



“We encourage you to have fun with it. Play some music and dance your way to a cleaner Louisiana,” said Susan Russell, KLB Executive Director.