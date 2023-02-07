TPL presents Black History Celebration Collection

The Reference Department at the Terrebonne Parish Library System put together a collection of books in celebration of Black History Month. The list includes both fiction and non-fiction books for all ages that are available through TPL!
Non-Fiction:
An African American Dilemma by Zoe Burkholder
The African American Soldier by Lt. Col. Ret. Michael Lee Lanning
Fiction:
Their Eyes Were Watching God by Zora Neale Hurston
What We Found in Hallelujah by Vanessa Miller
That Dangerous Energy by Aya de León