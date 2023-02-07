TPL presents Black History Celebration Collection

Matthew Sevier
February 7, 2023
Dr. Thomas Richard
February 7, 2023

The Reference Department at the Terrebonne Parish Library System put together a collection of books in celebration of Black History Month. The list includes both fiction and non-fiction books for all ages that are available through TPL!


Non-Fiction:

Fiction:

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

February 5, 2023

Inaugural King Cake Festival attracts thousands to downtown Thibodaux

Read more