TPL puts hold on Tuesday markets

“In the best interest of our vendors and shoppers, the Downtown Houma Makers Market at the Library has decided to put a hold on the Tuesday Markets with the extreme heat we have been experiencing. The 100°F and above temperature has put our shoppers and vendors at risk for health problems, and our vendors have expressed that their products cannot withstand the heat,” said Emily Elliott, Community Outreach Coordinator for the Terrebonne Parish Library System.

The weekly Tuesday Markets will return in the fall after the TPL Fall Makers Market on Saturday, September 9. “The Tuesday Markets will return when the weather is more favorable. We will provide periodic updates to this situation and gear up for our upcoming Saturday Market,” Elliot said.

For more information, please contact Emily Elliott at eelliott@mytpl.org or follow the Downtown Houma Makers Market on Facebook.