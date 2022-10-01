TPL ushers in October with activities for the entire family

Terrebonne Parish Library is celebrating the month of October with a lineup of events for the entire family to enjoy. TPL invites the community to enjoy the following events this month:

Swamp Stories Series – All month long the library will be posting blogs, videos, book lists, and more related to Louisiana myths and folklore. This digital series on the myths and legends of South Louisiana will be posted to TPL’s social media accounts, and on mytpl.org/swamp-stories. Vampire Week- October 2-8 Paranormal Folklore- October 9-15 Rourgarou Week- October 16-22 Community Stories week 23-31

Booked for the Weekend Family Book Club- The family book club will meet at 3 p.m., on Sunday, October 2, at the Library’s Main Branch, located at 151 Library Dr. This month’s book selection is “The Last Mapmaker”. The book club will discuss the thrilling, fantasy adventure authored by Kelly Barnhill. For more information, vist TPL website.

For more information on upcoming events at TPL, visit the library on Facebook.