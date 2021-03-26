TPLS to Host StoryWalk Program at Westgate Park

Terrebonne Parish Library System will host a spring StoryWalk program from March 27 to May 28 at Westgate Park, located off of the Valhi Lagoon Crossing behind Coburn’s of Houma.

A StoryWalk serves as a fun, innovative way for people of all ages to exercise their bodies as well as their minds. The spring StoryWalk path includes individual signs featuring a page-by-page account of the children’s book “Clap Your Hands” by Lorinda Bryan Cauley. Patrons will be able to read the entire book simply by following the StoryWalk path. A different book will be introduced seasonally, with a new StoryWalk to be planned for summer, fall, and winter.

The Terrebonne Parish Library System StoryWalk is made possible with the help of various community sponsors, including Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, Terrebonne Parish Recreation District, Live Healthy Houma, Healthy Communities, and the LSU AgCenter.

Patrons can share their StoryWalk experience with the library by tagging @mytpl.org on Facebook and/or by using the hashtag #tplstorywalk.

For more information, please contact Kati Callais at 985-876-5861, ext. 233 or kcallais@mytpl.org.