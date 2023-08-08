TPSD dedicates road to the late educator Graham Douglas

Family members, friends, and former students of the late Graham Douglas have been given a new way to honor the educator’s memory– the road between Terrebonne High School and Central Office how now been renamed “Graham Douglas Lane.”

Graham Douglas, a lifelong resident of Terrebonne Parish and former principal of Terrebonne High School, passed away in February of 2023. “He was a beloved principal to students, parents, and teachers alike,” explained current Assistant Principal of Terrebonne High School Troy Wininger, who spearheaded the project. “He changed the trajectory of many people’s lives during his time in education.”

Douglas graduated from Terrebonne High School in 1974 and Grambling State University in 1978, before earning his Master of Education degree at Nicholls State University. He began his educational career as a teacher at Houma Junior High School, and basketball coach at Terrebonne High School. He was promoted to assistant principal at Oaklawn Middle School and later an assistant principal at South Terrebonne High School.

Following these impressive achievements, Douglas was then appointed as the first African American principal of Terrebonne High School and served in this position from 2003-2013. Furthermore, Douglas was promoted as Terrebonne Parish Supervisor of Secondary Education until his retirement in 2018.

Alongside his success in the field of education, Douglas was also an active member and leader at the New Rising Sun Baptist Church, which is situated across from what is now Graham Douglas Lane.

“He spent a large portion of his life here at Terrebonne High, and we are glad to honor his memory in this way,” continued Wininger. “He was deeply loved by our community and will be missed.”