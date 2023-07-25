Tri-Parish Toastmasters to return following COVID-19/Hurricane Ida shutdown

Tri-Parish Toastmasters is returning to Terrebonne Parish!

After being forced to shut down due to COVID-19 and Hurricane Ida, the local Toastmasters branch is ready to rebuild.

Following a Meet and Greet on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, Toastmasters will hold their next club meeting on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 from 6:15-7:30 p.m. at the North Branch of the Terrebonne Parish Public Library in their Large Meeting Room.

Toastmasters is a program which encourages people to challenge themselves, as they work on becoming self-empowered and being positive through communication and leadership. Participants in Toastmasters learn how to speak with confidence, improve communication skills, give and receive better feedback, and thrive in a more supportive environment.

To learn more about Toastmasters or the reignited local chapter, please visit their official Facebook page.