Tunica Hills closed to the public for six upcoming weekends

Tunica Hills Wildlife Management Area (WMA) will be closed to the public for all activities on the final weekend of March and all weekends in April, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) announced. Only those selected to participate in turkey lottery hunts for the WMA will be granted access to the WMA during the closures.

The dates of the WMA closure are as follows:

March 25-26, 2023,

April 1-2, 2023,

April 8-9, 2023,

April 15-16, 2023,

April 22-23, 2023,

April 29-30, 2023.

Tunica Hills WMA is composed of two separate tracts. The North Tract (2,346 acres) is immediately adjacent to the Louisiana State Penitentiary. The South Tract (4,156 acres) is off Old Tunica Road in West Feliciana Parish approximately nine miles northwest of St. Francisville.

For information on this WMA, go to https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/tunica-hills or contact the LDWF Hammond Office at 985-543-4777.