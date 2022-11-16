Don’t feel like cooking this Thanksgiving? Let these local restaurants and grocery stores help fill your table with delicious foods!

Rouses Markets

Rouses Markets are offering options including full “heat and eat” dinners starting at $49.99, center plate options for turkey or ham only, and all their delicious sides a la carte! Visit https://www.rouses.com/our-food/catering to order and find a store near you!

Cannata’s

Let Cannata’s do the cooking this year! They are offering Premium Turkey Dinners this year, starting at $79.99 and serving 8-10 people. It also includes cranberry relish, gravy, dinner rolls, dressing and a side. Call 985-873-9119 to order.

Galliano Fresh Market

This year, Galliano Fresh Market is offering holiday meals with all the trimmings! Choose from an oven roasted turkey dinner, boneless ham dinner, spiral sliced ham dinner or bone-in ham dinner! Call 985-632-7195 to order or for more information.

Cajun Meat Market

The options for holiday dinners are amazing this year at Cajun Meat Market! Choose from smoked ham or fried, baked or smoked turkey, then add on the sides! The holiday pies are among the best in town, so be sure to add one on! Call 985-851-1727 to order your perfect, custom dinner!

Dominique’s Bistro/Boutique Dominique

Your holidays are complete with the menu options from Dominique’s Bistro this year! They are offering Dips & Tortes; Entrees, Specialties and Sides; Desserts; and even Breakfast Casseroles! Orders are due by November 18, for pick up on November 22 and 23 at the Boutique on Mystic Blvd. The cooler at Boutique Dominique will also be stocked through Nov. 23 for any last minute needs! Call 985-262-0301 to order.

Copeland’s (Houma)

Copeland’s is offering a Thanksgiving feast to feed 6-8 people. The feast includes fried turkey, gravy, biscuits, and two sides for $139. Add-on desserts are also available. 48-hours notice is required for the dinners, and they are available for pick-up November 9-30. Visit www.copelandsfeast.com to order. If you are needing to feed your office, contact Ann at 985-226-4715.