Two CASA of Terrebonne members honored at Louisiana CASA Awards of Excellence

CASA of Terrebonne volunteers, staff, and board members recently attended the Louisiana CASA Awards of Excellence and came home with two distinguished honors! Congratulations to Christine Aucoin, who was awarded Executive Director of the Year, and Board President Reis Prevost, who was awarded Board Member of the Year by Louisiana CASA.

“Every year Louisiana CASA has all the programs in the state come together and nominate different staff, directors, more members, and more categories for awards,” said Aucoin. “It was such an honor to be named Executive Director of the Year. It was a very humbling experience because I had absolutely no idea I would be receiving the award! It was very much a surprise. The work that we do is not always rewarding so this was a really bright day for CASA of Terrebonne.” Aucoin has been with CASA of Terrebonne since 2016, when she started as a volunteer, and came on staff in 2017.

For more information about CASA of Terrebonne and the important work they do in the community, please visit their Facebook or website. Congratulations to Christine Aucoin, Reis Prevost, and the whole CASA of Terrebonne team!