Two Lafourche Parish schools named Louisiana Comeback Campuses!

The Lafourche Parish School District is honored to announce that Raceland Upper Elementary School and the Virtual Academy of Lafourche have been recognized as Comeback Campuses by the Louisiana Department of Education!

Louisiana Comeback Campuses are described as “schools that increased the percentage of students scoring mastery and above and decreased the percentage of students scoring unsatisfactory in both math and ELA on statewide assessments when compared to 2019. High school Comeback Campuses also increased their ACT score.” Statewide, 41 schools representing over 20 school systems earned this prestigious honor. Raceland Upper Elementary School is being recognized in Math and Virtual Academy of Lafourche is being recognized in ELA.

The Louisiana Department of Education is proud to recognize these schools and the impact that educators have continuously made in the lives of their students despite an extraordinarily difficult two years.

Congratulations to Raceland Upper Elementary and Virtual Academy of Lafourche for this honor and their incredible contribution to the local community! For more information, please visit the Lafourche Parish School District Facebook.