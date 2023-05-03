Two local anglers place second in Junior Bassmaster Tournament

Congratulations to two local anglers Cooper Adams and Landon Grabert, who recently won 2nd Place in the Junior Bassmasters Tournament, presented by the Louisiana Youth B.A.S.S. Nation! The two boys, both 7th grade students at Houma Christian School, have also qualified to compete at the Junior Bassmaster National Championship this July on Lake Hartwell in Anderson, South Carolina.

“We had fished nine tournaments together in the Louisiana High School Bass Series, and we fished hard every time,” said Adams. “We only missed first place by six points, but the amount of points we got over the season was enough to qualify us for the championship. We are really excited to compete in South Carolina.” Adams’ partner, Grabert, echoed these feelings. “I’m feeling really good about how we did recently and about our chances in South Carolina. We have been practicing everyday and are ready.”

Congratulations to Cooper Adams and Landon Grabert for this prestigious honor and stay tuned to hear how they perform at the upcoming Junior Bassmaster National Championship in July!