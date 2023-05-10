Two local students move onto national level in Elk’s Americanism Essay Contest

Congratulations to two local St. Francis de Sales students, Hadley Carreras and Rylee Magee, for placing 2nd in Louisiana for their grade levels in the Elk’s Americanism Essay Contest! The two girls, 6th and 5th graders respectively, wrote essays on the topic, “What is your American Dream?”

“My essay was about becoming a mother and a marine biologist,” said Carreras. “Water and marine biology is something I have always loved, enjoyed, and been interested in. It seems like something I really want to do when I get older. I’m really surprised I placed second– it is exciting to get this far!” Magee echoed similar sentiments about her second place finish as well. “For my essay, I wrote about taking over my family business one day,” said Magee. “My family has owned Nam’s Tire Service for more than forty years. I watched my grandparents run the business first, and then my parents, and now I want to run it in the future to keep it in the family. I’m shocked I made it this far, but I’m really happy I did.”

Both Carreras and Magee’s essays also previously won first place at the local and district levels of the contest, and both will now submit their essays to represents Louisiana on a national level. Good luck to Hadley and Rylee, and congratulations on your writing accomplishments so far!