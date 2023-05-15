Two students donate Lemonade Day earnings to Bayou Regional Arts Council

Following a very successful local Lemonade Day on Saturday, May 6, 2023, many young participants opted to donate their proceeds to charity— two entrepreneurs, however, decided to donate their money to a cause very close to home!

Two first-year Lemonade Day participants, preschooler Lochlan Christie and his family best friend, 2nd grader Eliza Simmons, decided to donate the money from their stand “Lemon Squeezy” to the Bayou Regional Arts Council to help the organization further improve the Houma community. “I had never heard of this event before, but we picked up information about Lemonade Day at the Terrebonne Parish Library and we decided to do it,” said Lochlan’s mother Mariah Christie. “We decided together that we wanted to donate our proceeds, but we weren’t sure where to quite yet. After brainstorming a few ideas, we landed on the Bayou Regional Arts Council. I had just read that the council was seeking donations as they were planning exciting expansions, such as buying the old Park Theatre, and we wanted to help them raise funds.” Christie explained that Lochlan and Eliza are very interested in art, music, and theater, and participate in creative activities at home and around the community almost everyday– which helped them decide that the Bayou Regional Art’s Council was the right organization for their donation.

“We as a family are also huge fans of all the events the Bayou Regional Arts Council helps put on,” said Christie. “We go to all the festivals downtown and have a blast, and we want to continue to support everything they do for our town. We love that they are bringing art and creativity to the region, and the kids were so excited to help support the council.” Lochlan and Eliza were invited to donate their $150 earnings from Lemonade Day at the Bayou Regional Arts Council Annual Meet & Greet this past Friday, May 12, 2023. Thank you, Lochlan and Eliza, for your hard work and generous donation to the Houma community!