Two Terrebonne High seniors make history signing letters of intent for wrestling

Congratulations to two Terrebonne High School seniors Wyatt Clements and Darian White, who both signed letters of intent to wrestle for different colleges following their graduation on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. Clements will be attending Cleary University, and White will be attending Nebraska Wesleyan University.

“We made history creating the first wrestling team in Terrebonne Parish, and today these two boys are making history again as the first members of this team to sign with colleges,” said Head Coach Coty Knoblock. “We are proud of these students ambition and determination and can’t wait to see what they accomplish.” Following the speech, both Clements and White signed their letters of intent, surrounded by cheering teammates, coaches, and family. For more information about Terrebonne High School wrestling, please visit their website. Congratulations to Wyatt and Darian!