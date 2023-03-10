UHN preserves the art of basket weaving with free workshops

In an effort to preserve the art of basket weaving, the United Houma Nation will offer free palmetto basket weaving classes this month. Culture bearers from the UHN are teaching the art as a part of the Passing It On workshop series from the Louisiana Folklife Program.

Participants can learn one of three weaving styles during the basket weaving classes. “The Houma half-hitch weave, jigsaw weave, and a simple over under weave will be demonstrated and taught,” said master weaver cultural preservationist of the United Houma Nation Janie Verret Luster.

“It’s extremely important that we pass on the art of basket weaving, it’s a part of our culture,” Luster explained. “The Houma half-hitch was lost in the 1940s. In 1992 a group learned it in order to bring it back. I knew the importance of preserving the weave that was unique to the Houmas Tribe.”

Expert basket weavers Rose Pierre, Maria Pierre, Dena Foret, Zoeanna Billiot Verret, Ann Luster Robichaux, Janie Verret Luster and Douglas Fazzio will guide those in attendance in the art form over several weeks. “We will gather where the art was preserved, in Dulac. The art was quietly preserved by Marie Billiot Dean along the bayou. She weaved palmetto baskets and made spanish moss dolls.” Honoring their heritage, the group will assemble on the front porch UMC Clanton Chapel, across the street from the Dulac Community Center.

The class schedule is as follows: