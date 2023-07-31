United Houma Nation Chief helps kick off fashion exhibit at New Orleans Museum of Art

On July 20, 2023, United Houma Nation Principal Chief Lora Ann Chaisson presented the Indigenous land acknowledgement at the opening of the Fashioning America: Grit to Glamour exhibition at the New Orleans Museum of Art (NOMA). The event was attended by NOMA’s leadership and community members, and representatives from Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas, which organized the exhibition. (see below for event photos)

Fashioning America features works by more than 100 designers, including indigenous designers. Highlighting historical garments, ready-to-wear classics, and iconic red carpet fashion moments, Fashioning America demonstrates the widespread impact of media and celebrity culture through fashion. The exhibition explores and celebrates the America spirit of innovation and the diversity of the country’s fashion heritage. It also spotlights the stories of underrecognized and underrepresented designers, the important contemporary movements shaping the industry, and American fashion’s resonance in global trends and visual culture.

Among the many other designs featured in Fashioning America, visitors can expect to see an elegant day dress by Cherokee designer Lloyd “Kiva” New, a pivotal figure in the history of modern Indigenous design; beaded canvas high-heel sneakers by Kiowa designer Terri Greeves; and a peacoat by Pueblo designer Virgil Ortiz.

Other Indigenous items on display in the Museum are objects made by the Mandan, Kwakwakw (Kwakiutl), Tlingit, Nuxalt, Choctaw, Chippewa, and Creek peoples, and objects from the Mississippian and Hopewell cultures, as well as a display of exceptional Louisiana baskets made by the Chitimacha, Choctaw, Houma, and Coushatta peoples.

“Indigenous art and fashion are integral to the American story, and Fashioning Americaprovides a platform for the talent of Native American designers to be shared with a greater audience,” said Chief Chaisson. “Thank you to Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and NOMA for including the Indigenous community in this exciting exhibition.”

“NOMA is a forum for all of the arts in New Orleans, and this momentous exhibition shows how fashion has shaped, and been shaped by, culture at large,” said Susan M. Taylor, the museum’s Montine McDaniel Freeman Director. “Fashion is one important way that we all express ourselves every day, and the story of American fashion is the story of the United States.”

Fashioning America: Grit to Glamour is on view at the New Orleans Museum of Art July 21–November 26, 2023. For more information about the exhibition and the New Orleans Museum of Art, visit www.NOMA.org.

The United Houma Nation (UHN) is the largest Indigenous Tribe in the State of Louisiana, with the majority of our 19,000 tribal citizens residing along the coastal bayous of Southeast Louisiana. The UHN’s six-parish service area encompasses coastal Terrebonne, Lafourche, Jefferson, St. Mary, St. Bernard and Plaquemines Parishes. Our mission is to preserve our tribal heritage and to educate the community about our history. For more information on the United Houma Nation, call (985) 223-3093 or visit www.unitedhoumanation.org.