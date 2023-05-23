United Houma Nation is searching for volunteers for an upcoming event

The United Houma Nations has announced that they are requesting volunteers to help at their upcoming drive thru food and supplies event on Saturday, June 10, 2023. This distribution will benefit thousands of tribal families in the surrounding area by helping to provide them with necessities.

”The United Houma Nation is receiving a large food donation from Second Harvest Food Bank for each of our tribal families, so we will mainly be distributing that,” said United Houma Nation member Sherry Parfait. ”We will also be distributing COVID-19 kits donated by the Inter-Tribal Council of Louisiana, feminine products donated by Miss Universe and Proctor & Gamble, and hurricane preparedness kits donated by the Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana in addition to the food.” The distribution event will take place at tribal headquarters, located at 400 Monarch Drive in Houma.

Any individuals or groups interested in volunteering for this important event should contact Principal Chief Lora Ann Chaisson at (985) 223-3093 or lora.chaisson@ unitedhoumanation.org. For more information, please visit the United Houma Nation Facebook page.