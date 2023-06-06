United Houma Nations citizen graduates with two back-to-back degrees, moves to pursue MD/PhD in neuroscience

United Houma Nation citizen and Cut-Off native Joanna Kern Cooley is serving as an inspiration to the local community as she pursues a fascinating educational and professional journey. The 38-year-old wife and mother of four recently graduated from two separate schools back-to-back with a Bachelor’s and Associate’s degree, and has moved cross-country to pursue an MD/PhD in neuroscience in the upcoming years.

“I grew up on the Bayou and lived here much of my life. In 2011 I moved to Houma to begin pursuing a career in medical assisting,” explained Cooley. “Once I got my certification in medical assisting and worked for a while at Lloyd’s Pharmacy in Gray, I knew that wasn’t enough– I wanted to go back to school for my bachelor’s.” After working towards her degrees for more than 6 years, this past May Cooley finally achieved her goal. On May 5, 2023, Cooley graduated Saginaw Valley State University in University Center, Michigan, with her Bachelor of Science in Neuroscience and a minor in Emergency Management. Just days later on May 18, 2023, Cooley graduated from Saginaw Chippewa Tribal College in Mount Pleasant, Michigan with an Associates of Art in Native American Studies and a concentration in Law and Policy. Cooley earned Summa Cum Laude honors for a GPA between 3.8-4.0 during her time at Saginaw Chippewa Tribal College.

However, Cooley did not stop there, and decided soon after to continue pursuing her interest in neurology and the medical sciences. Cooley recently moved her entire 6-person family to Tucson, Arizona, after accepting an offer from a post-baccalaureate program in a brain science laboratory, where she will be studying traumatic brain injury. Following this program, she plans to apply to their MD/PhD program next year to continue her study of neurology. Cooley’s ultimate goal is to change the face of diagnosing traumatic brain injury, as well as implement a universal protocol for all head trauma across the United States. She also plans to one day open a free clinic to care for US veterans once she completes her education.

“I have always been interested in the medical field, but what really sparked my interest in neurology was my husband Paul Cooley,” explained Cooley. “Paul is a United States Marine Corps Veteran and suffered a very severe traumatic brain injury back in 2015. Watching him go through that process just solidified how extremely interested I was in the human brain and how much I want to help those suffering. Close to 80 percent of all United States military members end up coming home from battle with brain injuries, and many don’t even know it. My main drive for pursuing this research is to help our veterans and give them a better quality of life with early diagnosis.”

Cooley expressed that she hopes her work in the field of neurology and her educational success will help inspire other young people, particularly those who have faced challenges early in their lives. “I am often told that my story is inspiring, because of all the adversity I faced as a child and teenager,” said Cooley. “I gave birth to my eldest son when I was just 16 years old, and soon after moved out of my parent’s home and really became an adult. I just want young people to know that you don’t have to be a victim of your circumstance. It doesn’t matter how or where you grow up– if you want better, you can do better.” Cooley also explained how strong her support from her family has been throughout her educational journey, and how her husband Paul has not only been her inspiration but her rock as well. “I don’t think I could have done this without him. He has helped me in so many ways,” said Cooley. “And I am so excited to see where the rest of this journey takes us.”

Congratulations to Joanna Cooley for her past, present, and future successes as she heads to Arizona to begin making the world a better place!