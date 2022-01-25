United Way Souper Bowl Cook-Off is Back on Feb. 5

Held in the Courtyard Marriott’s parking lot, the eighth annual United Way for South Louisiana’s Souper Bowl will be held on Saturday, February 5 from 11 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Come to join over 30 cooking teams as they compete to be named “ Fan Favorite” and “Best of the Best!”

After a year hiatus, United Way is happy to bring the fun event back. “The last few months have been hard on all of us,” Alina Merlos, Executive Director said. “So it’ll be nice to bring back this fun event that’ll allow the community to come out take a brief break from their rebuilding and enjoy some good food and great music.”

Souper Bowl raises money for the twenty programs and organizations funded by United Way and that is more important now than ever before. Having a hurricane cause this much destruction on top of COVID has driven up the need for services like food, medicine, and shelters for domestic violence.

“So come out and have a great time while also helping some wonderful organizations do good in our community. That’s what United Way is all about, and we take our motto of LIVE UNITED to heart, Merlos said.

The admission fee is $5. For questions, email Leasley@uwsla.org or call 985.226.7705.