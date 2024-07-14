Unplug and Unwind

By Tara Morvant

In the fast-paced digital world we live in, taking time to disconnect and immerse in nature isn’t just a luxury—it’s a necessity. Houma offers a treasure trove of serene environments perfect for those looking to unplug from digital distractions and rejuvenate amidst the beauty of nature. Here’s your guide to finding peace and tranquility in Louisiana’s Bayou Country.

1. Mandalay National Wildlife Refuge — Located just outside Houma, the Mandalay National Wildlife Refuge is an oasis of calm. With expansive wetlands and a rich array of wildlife, it’s an ideal spot for nature enthusiasts to explore and relax. Bring a pair of binoculars and lose yourself in birdwatching, or enjoy a quiet picnic by the water, surrounded by the sounds of the natural world.

2. Bayou Terrebonne Waterlife Museum — Although not outdoors, the Bayou Terrebonne Waterlife Museum is a peaceful place to delve into the area’s aquatic and cultural heritage without digital interruptions. The museum’s exhibits and tranquil setting along the waterfront make it a perfect spot to slow down and soak up some local history.

3. Downtown Jeaux Café — Sometimes, detoxing digitally doesn’t mean you have to venture far into the wilderness. Downtown Houma’s quaint café offers a cozy escape with delicious local coffee, where you can sit, read, or journal. This spot provides a peaceful break from the buzz of electronic devices, allowing you to enjoy the moment and maybe even strike up a conversation

with a local.

4. Chauvin Sculpture Garden — Discover this wondrous garden retreat in Chauvin, Louisiana, a mesmerizing outdoor sanctuary filled with over 100 handcrafted sculptures created by self-taught artist Kenny Hill, which tell a moving and mysterious story set against the serene backdrop of the bayou.

Tips for a Successful Digital Detox

Plan Ahead: Let family and friends know you’ll be offline.

Prepare Activities: Bring physical books, journals, or art supplies to engage with the tangible.

Embrace the Moment: Practice mindfulness and be present in your surroundings. Enjoy the sounds, sights, and sensations of nature without distractions.

In Houma, the opportunity to unplug and unwind is around every corner. From the natural sanctuaries along our waterways to the quiet corners of our community, each spot offers a unique way to experience a digital detox. So pack your bags, leave your chargers at home, and prepare for a rejuvenating retreat in the heart of Louisiana’s Bayou Country.