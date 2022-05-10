Untapped at Live Oak is Brewing this Friday, May 13

Untapped at Live Oak 2022 will be held this Friday, May 13, at The Settlement at Live Oak!

Untapped at Live Oak, presented by Southern Wealth Strategies, LLC, will take place at their Town Square, 1888 Bayou Road in Thibodaux, and runs from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The event allows guests to enjoy a variety of specially curated beer samples from Thibodaux’s local brewery, Mudbug Brewery, along with food from multiple vendors.

Live music will also be a part of the lineup when The MJ Dardar Band takes the stage. Local pop-up shops will also be available to support shopping local.