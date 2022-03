Vandebilt Catholic High School will be hosting a Job Fair on Saturday, April 9, 2022, from 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Individual meeting times will be available between 9:30 am and 1:30 pm and a full interview may be granted at a later time. Once sign-up is complete, applicants will receive a link via email to a Google Form that MUST be completed. Any interested applicants should reserve an appointment time through the online sign-up page.