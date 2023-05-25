Vandebilt Indoor Percussion Band receives commendation from Terrebonne Parish Council

At their regular meeting on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, the Terrebonne Parish Council presented a commendation to the Vandebilt Catholic High School Indoor Percussion Band for achieving a Bronze Medal in national competition and for multiple first-place finishes while competing locally, nationally, and internationally.

”It’s such an honor to present these commendations to these young people who have worked hundreds of hours,” said Councilman Gerald Michel before presenting the commendation. ”I would also like to recognize Ms. Megan LeBlanc– she just finished her first year as Vandebilt’s band director, which is a huge job that she has done spectacularly. I would also like to recognize Jacob Jennings, percussion director, for leading these students towards their Bronze Medal. Thank you both,” Michel finished, to a round of applause.

OFFICIAL COMMENDATION: as read by Councilman Gerald Michel: ”The Terrebonne Parish President and the Parish Council do hereby recognize and commend the Vandebilt Catholic High School Indoor Percussion Members for competing in the 2023 Winter Guard International Competition in Dayton, Ohio and earning the Bronze Medal, representing 3rd place in the National Competition, in addition to earning 1st Place in the State LMCGPC Circuit Championship as well as 1st Place in the WGI Regional Championships, which includes the states of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. Your efforts, persistence, and successes are an inspiration to Terrebonne Parish and example of what can be achieved through courage, dedication, and hard work.” Members of the Vandebilt Indoor Percussion Band, along with directors LeBlanc and Jennings, were present to receive their commendations. Congratulations to all those involved in the Vandebilt Indoor Percussion Band!