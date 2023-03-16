Vandebilt Indoor Percussion ensemble places first in competition

Congratulations to the Vandebilt Catholic High School Indoor Percussion ensemble for finishing in 1st Place at the WGI Hattiesburg Regional Competition!

“We are feeling really strong about this win,” said Indoor Percussion Director Jacob Jennings. “We were up against 13 other schools from Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia, so it was a challenging competition. Everyone worked very hard.” Jennings told the Houma Times that the win is especially impressive because the ensemble placed first by 4/100th of a point. “It was a very close one!” chuckled Jennings.

Vandebilt’s Indoor Percussion ensemble will be participating in a competition at the Warren J. Harang Civic Center on March 25th, as well as the Louisiana-Mississippi Color Guard and Percussion Circuit competition at the Warren J. Harang Civic Center on April 2nd. The percussion students will also be attending the WGI World Championship in Dayton, Ohio the weekend of April 22nd.

For more information about the Vandebilt Indoor Percussion ensemble, please call (985) 876-2551. Congratulations Terriers for their hard work!